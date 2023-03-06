Monday, March 6th, 2023

Summary: Enjoy the warmth and sunny skies now because we have more cloud cover moving in with areas of patchy fog and isolated showers to the big country. That all depends on a BIG if…. if a cold front stall north or south of the big country. That comes into place on Wednesday with a 30° difference across models.

Today: Mostly sunny with a light breeze as temperatures continue above normal. Enjoy the sunshine today as more cloud cover is expected to increase ahead in the forecast. High Temperature: 58° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with temperatures still on the warmer side with an increase in cloud cover overnight. Low Temperature: 58° Winds: SSE 10-15 G 25 MPH.

Tuesday: The morning starts off with some morning fog burning off by early morning with daytime heating. However we can expect to keep around that cloud cover with isolated showers. Rain chance 30%. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Wednesday is a mixed bag in the big country… the culprit, a stationary front. Now whether or not that front makes it in to the big country will depend on how far and how deep the cold air mass is. I’ll go with an average into the 60’s with warmer models hinting into the 70’s and colder models into the 40’s. Rain chance 40% . High Temperature: 63° Winds: SSW>SE 10-15 G 25 MPH.

Thursday: The same system promising cooler weather will move north bringing in warmer air with wind from the south as a front out west is expected to move into the big country. Partly sunny with some rain chances at about 30% High Temperature: 79° Winds: S>N 10-15 G 25 MPH.

Friday: A cold front will move through bringing in slightly cooler area with mostly sunny conditions. Winds will arrive with a light breeze across the region. High Temperature: 62° Winds: NNE 10-15 G 25 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with temperatures on the warmer side thanks to a warm front moving into the region. High Temperature: 74°

Sunday: A cold front moves in bring a slight dip in temperatures wit mostly sunny conditions. High Temperature: 68°