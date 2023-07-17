Monday, July 17th, 2023

Summary: A heat dome at mid levels paired with a stationary front at the surface could bring an influx of warm temperatures with little to no real relief in sight. We gave it the ol’ college try with strong winds, rain, cloud cover and a cold front this weekend. Unfortunately, not enough to do us justice. Today if we reach 100° (which I expect) will be the 8th consecutive day with temperatures over the century mark.

Today: Excessive heat with sunny skies. High Temperature: 105° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Calm night with clear skies. Low Temperature: 80° Winds: S 5-15 MPH