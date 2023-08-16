Wednesday, August 16th, 2023

Summary: First day of school as temperatures also return from summer vacation bringing back temperatures into the triple digits. Winds will be back out of the southeast bringing in back warmer dew points meaning a more humid day with feels-like temperatures a bit over what the thermometer will read. Temperatures will spike heading into tomorrow as a warm front pushes north. This will likely be enough to bring back excessive heat warnings, heat advisories and red flag warnings as temperatures will be warm, we will have southerly winds and existing drought. A high pressure will take over really curbing any effect of the tropical wave near the gulf. Until then, no rain relief for those triple digit values over the next 7 days.

Today: Plenty of sunshine for the first day of back to school. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Calm, clear and warm night. Low Temperature: 79° Winds: S 5-10 MPH