Tuesday, June 13th, 2023

Summary: Following yesterday’s severe weather bust temperatures continue below average as a stationary front continues to stall over portions of the big country. Once we shed the cloud cover temperatures will begin to warm up providing storms fuel by daytime heating into the heartland and Concho valley region. Temperatures spike the closer we get to Thursday with the potential to see the first triple digit day of the year! Then, it’s hot, hot, HOT the rest of the week into next week as a high pressure dominates.

Today: Partly sunny then clearing into the afternoon. High temperature: 87° Winds: WNW>NE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy then clearing as storms out south push out east. Low Temperature: 68° Winds: N 5-10 MPH