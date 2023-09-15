Friday, September 15th, 2023

Summary: Showers and thunderstorms to start off your Friday morning, roads are slick; make sure to take care on those roadways. We will still hold on the the chance to see those showers in our central and eastern counties through the early afternoon. As we move into tonight, a brief clearing in time for Friday night lights before we see the return of heavy rain and some strong winds by early Saturday morning. Sunday and next week are trending drier with temperatures returning back into the 90’s.

Today: Early morning thunderstorms to kick off Friday morning but don’t put away the rain gear, scattered storms through the evening. High Temperature: 83° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy as storms will retreat during the evenings. Low Temperature: 81° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH