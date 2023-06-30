Friday, June 30th, 2023

Summary: Cloud cover begins to increase through the afternoon with a chance for a few strong to severe storms through the overnight. As we move into the weekend a stationary front is expected to stall across the region bringing with it continued scattered showers. Then as we move into the 4th temperatures will stay near seasonal with more rain chances by next week.

Today: Mostly sunny with cloud cover increasing through the day. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with the potential for showers, some strong to severe possible out west. Low Temperature: 75° Winds: S 10-15 MPH