Monday, September 18th, 2023

Summary: Sunny skies for today as temperatures rise throughout the day with a chance for a few showers starting Tuesday with an increase in coverage with a chance to see some storms become borderline severe. Temperatures are expected to increase through the middle of the week thanks to a stationary front. As we move into the weekend expect rain chances to end by Monday of next week; however those rain showers will be generally light so don’t anticipate much in the rain bucket. By this weekend we can expect winds to increase with a cold front moving in by Saturday.

Today: Sunny and seasonal evening with light winds. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear, seasonal night ahead. Low Temperature: 64° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH