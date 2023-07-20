Thursday, July 20th, 2023

Summary: We made it to Thursday big country! Mother nature throwing us a bone on this weekend. By that I mean temperatures will be near 100° with a chance at temperatures below the century mark. Breaking a 12 day streak of temperatures over 100° with a chance at a passing shower. Then as we move into next week a high pressure strengthens as it pushes east over the lone star state once again.

Today: Mostly cloudy start with clouds retreating leaving behind mostly sunny skies. Hot and sunny day. High Temperature: 103° Winds: SSW 10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear, calm and warm night. Low Temperature: 77° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH