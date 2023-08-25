Friday, August 25th, 2023

Summary: Friday, it’s finally here, the end of the school and work week. Friday night lights spotlighting big country football games tonight. While most of the day will be warm with sunshine, heading into the early afternoon we have a chance to pick up on some isolated showers. A heat advisory will be in place until 8 pm for most central counties with easterly counties under an excessive heat warning until 9 pm. Temperatures could be starting to dwindle with the potential to see the last triple digits of the year by the start next week. A cold front is expected to push through Saturday bringing healthy rain chances next week as the front stalls and keeps winds out of the north.

Today: Mostly sunny with scattered showers ending as daytime heating ends. High Temperature: 103° Winds: SW>SSE 5 MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm night. Low Temperature: 80° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH