Tuesday, June 27th, 2023

Summary: We made it to Tuesday with temperatures into the triple digits expected once again, here’s what this means for you. Excessive heat alongside a heat advisory so find ways to stay cool. A high pressure will be centered over the region providing calmer winds with warmer temperatures. This alongside a dry-line will cause for temperatures to spike today. As we move into the middle point of the work week the high pressure shifts east leading to slightly cooler temperatures with a low pressure out west that could bring a chance in weather patterns by next week.

Today: Sunny and hot is the name of the game for today with an excessive heat warning in place as the high pressure strengthens across the region. High Temperature: 106° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: A clear, calm and warm night lies ahead. Low Temperature: 79° Winds: S 15 G 25 MPH