Monday, July 24th, 2023

Summary: We made it to Monday, I wish I had better news for you but a system of high pressure will be placed over the four corners expending the heat dome across most of the US. It’s almost a copy and paste forecast giving this week the ‘dog days of summer’ feels. Only break from the heat we will see are some brief upper level clouds and a slight breeze on Thursday out ahead of a dry-line.

Today: Hot and sunny with a few upper level clouds. High temperature: 103° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Expect a clear, calm and warm night ahead. Low Temperature:77° Winds: S 10 MPH