Wednesday, October 25th, 2023

Summary: Expect a moderate chance to see flooding with an added marginal risk to see severe weather with embedded convection. Main concerns will be periods of heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding, keeping temperatures at average. Heading into tonight we could see some storms back build as the rain and cloud cover clear momentarily into Thursday afternoon before returning with Sunday’s cold front brining rain chances and COLD temperatures to the region.

Today: High Temperature: 76° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Low Temperature: 66° Winds: S 10-15 MPH