Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023

Summary: We made it to the halfway point of the workweek as a high pressure system builds over the south leading to a continuation of excessive heat and red flag warnings. The limiting factors continue to be the winds speeds. Above average temperatures, dry air and will allow for fast starting fires. So think about your local fire-fighters. Thee is still a glimmer of hope as we head into the weekend with slightly cooler temperatures with a chance at some rain showers.

Today: Dry with mild winds and hot temperatures. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm night. Low Temperature: 78° Winds: S 10-15 MPH