Monday, September 4th, 2023

Summary: A red flag warning will be in place today until 8 pm due to the strong southerly winds with warm temperatures and low relative humidity values, you’ll want to make sure your are staying fire weather aware and doing your part to keep wildfires at bay. Hope arrives Tuesday with a chance for showers along a dry0line. Not ruling out a possible downpour to a stray severe weather storm possible out west. Other than that, temperatures stay hot and dry through the week.

Today: Sunshine filled Labor Day with sunny side-up conditions. High Temperature: 103° Winds: SSW 15-20 MPH

Tonight: Clear, calm, mild night ahead. Low Temperature: 76° Winds: S 10-15 G 25 MPH