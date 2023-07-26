Wednesday, July 26th, 2023

Summary: There are only so many ways to bring you the same message day after day. Temperatures still hot, still over the century mark with a chance, albeit, slim to see some showers. We will hold on hope through next week. Until then temperatures are expected to remain hot with a little bit of a breeze by Friday.

Today: Plenty of sunshine with a few upper level clouds. High Temperature:102° Winds: S 10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm night. Low Temperature:77° Winds: SSE 10 MPH