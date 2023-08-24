Thursday, August 24th, 2023

Summary: Good Thursday morning big country, we are almost at the end of the school/work week. Temperature will continue to build over the next couple of days, we will have to hang in there as next week looks a bit more promising with a cold front ushering in cool, northly winds and a chance for some daily showers. Until then, we will have to hang in there. We are also watching a disturbance out near the gulf of Mexico.

Today: Sunny with upper level clouds with scattered rain showers. High Temperature: 102° Winds: SW>S 5-10 G 20 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild night. Low Temperature: 77° Winds: S 5-10 MPH.