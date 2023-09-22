Friday, September 22nd, 2023

Summary: Plenty of sunshine today that will allow those temperatures to continue climbing over the next few days. Today is the last day of summer with temperatures last week giving Fall feels and this week through the weekend giving off summer feels. Heading into this Sunday a cold front is expected to move through the region bringing the best scattered rain chances we have to the big country. Heading into next week temperatures will stay into the mix of the low 90’s.

Today: Sunshine, summer-like day for the last day of the school/work week. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy night. Low Temperature: 76° Winds: S 10-15 MPH