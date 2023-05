Monday, May 1st, 2023

Summary: Happy first day of May. Interesting weather pattern setting up a blocking area of high pressure at mid levels will keep temperatures climbing. By mid week an added bonus of a warm front and dry-line this will keep temperatures warm with rain chances more on the slim side.

Today: High Temperature: 80° Winds: E 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Low Temperature: 58° Winds: ESE 10 MPH