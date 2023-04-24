April 24th, 2023

Summary: Happy Monday big country, it’s a cold humid start to the morning with a few areas seeing some drizzle and light rain showers. Grab the hot coffee on the way out the door because the temperatures, while warmer than yesterday are still below normal. A stationary front will bring a few issues into the middle of the week with rain chances ended Wednesday along the front with the possibility of severe weather. Another cold front expected on Friday with temperatures rising on Sunday back to seasonal. Temperature this week fluctuating between 60’s-80’s with rain chances 4/7 days of the week.

Today: Mostly cloudy with areas of patchy drizzle and a few rain showers. High Temperature: 61° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers possible overnight. Low Temperature: 54 ° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH