FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures today will be a tad cooler than yesterday as the cloud cover increases, the majority of us will see high temperatures in the low 90s. Warmer than average temperatures will continue to be the trend through the rest of the workweek with winds staying from the south-southeast between 5-15 mph.

The good news – Today will feel seasonal with winds picking up overnight, the not so great news – the chances of rain are slim to none. However, with fall only 10 days away we can expect temperatures to continue falling throughout the month.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny with some lingering clouds. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny, slightly cooler with a light breeze. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S/SSE 5-10 G20 MPH

Friday: Sunny, light breeze. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S/SSE 5-10 G 20 MPH

Saturday: Sunny, light breeze. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 G 20 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 94°

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95°