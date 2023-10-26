Thursday, October 26th, 2023

Summary: Enjoy the warmth and clouds for now because we are gearing up for a cold, gloomy couple of days ahead. Temperatures will be well above average as the moisture and clouds push east. Leaving behind a humid, damp day. Tonight we will see clouds decreasing briefly before re-building overnight. Friday a weak front 1/2 arrives with a warm front on Saturday and a COLD front by Saturday night early Sunday. Following the front, temperatures will drop all day Sunday leaving behind a very cold day in the 30’s with wind chills into the 20’s. Bundle up because the cold air stick around through the middle of next week.

Today: Partly cloudy with cloud cover retreating leaving behind sunny skies and a warm evening. High Temperature: 84° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild night with clouds increasing through the overnight. Low Temperature: 64° Winds: S 10 G 20 MPH