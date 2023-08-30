Wednesday, August 30th, 2023

Summary: Eyes on the tropics with two major hurricanes ongoing in the Atlantic, Hurricane Idalia which made landfall as a category 3 hurricane at 6:45AM CT. Temperatures slightly warmer this morning thanks to some cloud cover. Enjoy today while you can because heading into Thursday temperatures climb back into the triple digits as winds begin to shift back out of the south heading into Friday. Temperatures will go on a bit of a warming trend as we move into the holiday weekend.

Today: Partly sunny with isolated showers as clouds clear heading into the afternoon. High Temperature: 98° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear, seasonal and calm night ahead. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH