Monday, October 9th, 2023

Summary: Happy Columbus/ Indigenous People’s day! Temperatures today will be above average into the upper 80’s to low 90’s across the area. Temperatures are warming up by the back half of the week into the 90’s with winds increasing so make sure to hold down those decorations. A strong cold front will knock down temperatures into the 70’s by the weekend with gusts potentially enough to issue a wind advisory out ahead of the cold front. Prepare for below average temperatures on Friday the 13th with a glimpse of a solar eclipse happening this Saturday!

Today: Sunny and warm holiday with temperatures slightly above average. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear night with cloud cover increasing heading into tomorrow. Low Temperature: 62° Winds: S 5-10 MPH