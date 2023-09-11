Monday, September 11th, 2023

Summary: Temperatures will fall below triple digits for the second time in a row. We have seen 64 triple digits days and that seems long enough as we move through the middle of the month with rain chances through the week, cold fronts, stationary fronts and temperatures below average. Over the weekend we were able to break one record, we got to 103° then fell to 99° yesterday. So enjoy the fall season ahead, even the weekend seems more enjoyable.

Today: Mostly cloudy today with on again off again rain showers some becoming potentially severe by the evening. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy with thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 68° Winds: E 10-15 MPH