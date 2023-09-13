Wednesday, September 13th, 2023

Summary: Cloud cover with scattered showers and heavier rain showers in our southern counties to start the morning with a heavy downpour expected in a few discrete counties in our northwest. Cloud cover decreases overnight briefly before seeing heavy rain showers move back in overnight into Thursday morning. A chance that some could become borderline severe not ruled out. Following rain chances on Friday, coverage and intensity will fall back as temperatures continue into the 80’s with the arrival of the stationary front before warming back up into the 90’s by next week.

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers through the evening. High Temperature: 78° Winds: NNE 5 MPH

Tonight: Clouds clearing briefly before overnight showers and thunderstorms move in. Low Temperature: 66° Winds: E 5 MPH