Thursday, September 14th, 2023

Summary: Continued to see heavy rain showers this morning through the evening as we see rain showers back off at sunset. Then we see cloud cover decrease, briefly, before seeing thunderstorms some potentially severe today as well as into tomorrow. Heading into the weekend through Saturday rain chances will be best, then on Sunday we start to see a bit of a brief clearing as temperatures begin to warm up into the 90’s by next Tuesday.

Today: Early morning heavy rain showers with cloud cover decreasing with scattered showers through the evening. High Temperature: 83° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Brief clearing overnight before thunderstorms continuing through very early Friday morning. Low Temperature: 66° Winds: E 5-10 MPH