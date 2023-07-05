Wednesday, July 5th, 2023

Summary: Let’s enjoy the seasonal days because a change in our weather pattern lies ahead. The infamous heat dome or dome of disrespect till stay on top of us. This will build those temperatures but before that happens winds will increase. We are monitoring a cold front that is expected to track through the big country. Bust out the sweaters as we will be dropping down from 94° to 93°.

Today: Plenty of sunshine with some clouds building into the afternoon with a slim chance at a passing rain shower. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSW 10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear and calm night. Low Temperature: 73° Winds: SSE 10 MPH