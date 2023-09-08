Friday, September 8th, 2023

Summary: Plenty of sunshine with hopefully what will be the hottest temperature of 2023 to go. There is relief however, the light at the end of the tunnel. Fall looks to arrive as early as next week and it will bring the gift of rain to the big country. We will continue to watch rainfall accumulations as they remain between 3/4″-2″ across the region. Temperatures as far as just how low they will go also varies with some disagreement among models. Either way cooler weather arrives next week likely to all be below 100°s starting Monday.

Today: Plenty of sunshine ahead of a surface front with brutal heat likely breaking records today. High Temperature: 108° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear with a chance for a stray shower out west by late evening. Low Temperature: 76° Winds: S 5-10 MPH