Friday, December 1st, 2023

Summary: a two for one cold front pushed through yesterday and early this morning, this has allowed for a cold but humid start to the day. Temperatures, however, will remain above average with a weak cold front mostly only changing wind direction. Rain chances not likely into the next 7 days. The second cold front will have a slight drop in temperatures but that will only lower temperatures back to seasonal.

Today: Sunny skies following a cold, humid start to the first day of December and the first day of meteorological winter. Cloud cover is expected to move in by early afternoon to partly sunny skies. High Temperature: 68° Winds: NW>S 5 MPH

Tonight: Heading into tonight we are expecting partly cloudy skies with temperatures above average with a wind shift out of the south. Low Temperature: 67° Winds: SE>SSW 5-10 MPH