Monday, January 1st, 2024

Summary: Happy Monday and start to the new year! Expect areas of patchy fog across the key city to start your Monday with temperatures below freezing there’s a chance we could see freezing fog. Temperatures today on the cool side thanks to a cold front from 2023. The cool north air helps keep Monday morning feeling into the upper to low 20°s. Tomorrow we see moisture build in from the Pacific. Then a cold front moves in by Friday bringing in rain showers with it to close out the first week of the year bringing in breezy winds alongside it. Heading into the weekend temperatures return to seasonal and even get above average by Sunday.

Today: Patchy areas of freezing fog/mist clearing leaving behind sunshine with clouds filtering in by the evening. Cool temperatures should be expected behind yesterday’s front. High Temperature: 48° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy night with shouwLow Temperature: 30° Winds: NE 5 MPH