Summary: Cloudy start to the day with a few showers continuing for some through the afternoon. Then skies begin to clear as temperatures rise, however, a few out west will still hold on to the potential for some showers before the evening comes to a close. Temperatures once again expected into the triple digits with heat index values over 106° possible. Areas in death valley, California are expected to reach near 130° by this Sunday. Clouds will clear as a high pressure strengthens. As we move into the weekend, a bit of relief as a “cold” front arrives dropping the heat by *two* degrees.

Today: Mostly cloudy to start off the morning with afternoon showers still holding on to a few areas. Then clearing and warming up. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: A chance for showers out west in areas of Kent, Scurry and Mitchell county, then mostly clear with a slight breeze. Low Temperature: 79° Winds: S 10-15 MPH