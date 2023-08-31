Thursday, August 31st, 2023

Summary: Plenty of sunshine as temperatures return to triple digits. While today marks the end of August and the official end of meteorological summer… September seems a lot like August in disguise. Hot , with triple digits holding on at least through the first week of September. Now, this August will go down as the hottest August on record in Abilene . Likely the 3rd warmest summer as well as the hottest global summer. Something to note, the latest we have seen triple digits hold on was October 11th, 2020. As for the forecast, hot and dry conditions take hold as the Labor day holiday comes and goes, so make sure to plan ahead for ways to beat the heat.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm as we welcome back triple digits into the forecast. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SSE> W 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear, seasonal night. Low Temperature:73° Winds: E 5 MPH