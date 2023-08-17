Thursday, August 17th, 2023

Summary: High pressure strengthens and on top of it we will see a stationary front drag a warm front through the region bringing a chance at a passing shower across the region. Heading into next week we will see the high pressure push out towards the northeast allowing for our temperatures to cool down with a chance at some showers by the middle of next week being possible.

Today: Excessive heat continues with a chance at a few scattered showers by the evening. High Temperatures: 108° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm night ahead. Low Temperatures: 80° Winds: S 5-10 MPH