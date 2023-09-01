Friday, September 1st, 2023

Summary: Bring out the fall décor, bringing in the fall feels although temperatures will still feel a lot like summer. Temperatures will remain feeling summer-like through the middle of September, *cue the ‘Wake me up September ends’ song*. Until then, through the labor day holiday weekend try to find ways to beat the heat. The breezy southerly winds move in following a dry-line Sunday into next week.

Today: Sunny skies with calm winds. High Temperature: 102 ° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear, calm night ahead. Low Temperature: 74 ° Winds: E 5-10 MPH