Monday, May 8th, 2023

Summary: Spring-time storms will be the name of the game with rain chances becoming more widespread heading into Wednesday as temperatures get close to seasonal. Moving into the weekend even more rain chances are coming in meaning that we could see some pretty high rain totals after everything is said and done close to 5″ of rain could fall across the big country.

Today: High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10 MPH

Tonight: Low Temperature: 67° Winds: S 10-20 MPH