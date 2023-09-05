Tuesday, September 5th, 2023

Summary: a few early morning showers with some cloud cover leaving a warm start to the day, so don’t forget the rain gear on the way out the door. Be weather aware as there is a chance for severe storms leading to isolated dry-thunderstorms. Heading into the rest of this week not much changes in the forecast. Above-normal temperatures with rain chances looking more promising next week with temperatures BELOW average to start the workweek.

Today: a few early morning showers with some cloud cover leaving a warm start to the day, so don’t forget the rain gear on the way out the door. Heading into this evening a chance for severe weather not ruled out thanks to a frontal boundary and a dry-line. This however could fuel the chance for weather induced wildfires. High Temperatures: 106° Winds: S 15-20 MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers ending by late evening. Light breeze with a seasonal overnight low. Low Temperatures: 77° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH