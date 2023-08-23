Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023

Summary: Tropical storm Harold came and went and it brought an increase in cloud cover as well as an increase in humidity. Temperatures are still expected to remain into the triple digits today as cloud cover decrease by the evening as we get some decent daytime heating. Heading into tonight, mostly clear skies will allow for a seasonal night. Now tomorrow, the humidity will allow for a chance at some scattered showers, but not for everyone. Through the rest of the week expect temperatures to increase out ahead of a cold front on Sunday. This front is bringing a chance at cooler weather and some rain chances but only if the high pressure pushes out west and a low pressure to our northeast digs further south.

Today: Mostly cloudy but clearing through the evening. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear, humid but seasonal night ahead. Low Temperature: 76° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH