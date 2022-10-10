FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures today will be almost a copy and paste like version of Thursday with a tad bit more cloud cover with spotty showers. The majority of us will see high temperatures in the upper 80’s. Near seasonal temperatures will continue to be the trend through the rest of the week with ONE more cold front this weekend with ANOTHER cold front next week. We are currently watching the potential for another cold front with rain chances into Thursday of next week. Winds will continue from the southwest switching towards the northeast between 5-15 mph.

FORECAST DETAILS

Today: Partly sunny with a isolated showers out west (40%). High Temperature: 83° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with passing showers possible (30%). Low Temperature: 62° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few more clouds once again with a few isolated showers out north of I-20 and west (20%). High Temperature: 84° Winds: SSW/S 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy with an afternoon cold front. High Temperature: 85° Winds: SW/N 5-20 MPH

Thursday: Sunny and seasonal. High Temperature: 83° Winds: NE 5-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny and warm. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny with breezy winds and a 20% chance of spotty showers. High Temperature: 85°

Sunday: Partly sunny with a cold front moving in and rain chances up to 20%. High Temperature: 80°