FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures today will be a tad warmer than yesterday as the cloud cover reduces, the majority of us will see high temperatures in the low 90s. Warmer than average temperatures will continue to be the trend through the rest of the workweek with winds staying from the south between 5-15mph.

Today will also see much more sunshine than we saw Sunday. Clearing skies will be the norm area wide beginning Tuesday as we expect a temperature increase due to the stationary front moving north. with temperatures warming up the weekend before the cold front arrives Sunday.

The good news – Today will feel seasonal with winds picking up overnight, the not so great news – the chances of rain are slim to none. However, with fall only 10 days away we can expect temperatures to continue falling throughout the month.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny with some lingering clouds. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 70° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, slightly cooler with a light breeze. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SE 5-10 G20 MPH

Thursday: Sunny, light breeze. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SSE/S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96°

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96°