Monday, July 3rd, 2023

Summary: Plenty of sunshine with temperatures into the mid 90’s feeling quite seasonal however, the southerly winds make temperature feel into the triple digits for the fourth of July. Spotty rain showers will have a chance for a brief moment Monday and during the 4th but not to fret, most of the showers are expected to have dissipated by the time firework shows are scheduled to commence. Temperatures will be slightly increase with a cold front teasing us on Thursday’s bringing a bit of relief but … not by much. As we move into the weekend temperatures will climb back into the triple digits.

Today: Sunny with a chance of a few brief showers ending by the evening for most. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSW 5 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear and seasonal night Low Temperature:73° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH