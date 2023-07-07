Friday, July 7th, 2023

Summary: Following the development of yesterday’s stationary front that brought forth a few showers to the region, that chances continues again today as well as Saturday. Temperatures increase as we move into next week thanks to a high pressure system at mid levels that will act like a heat dome.

Today: Mostly sunny and seasonal with light winds. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear following a chance for showers along a stationary front. Low Temperature: 74° Winds: S 15 G 25 MPH