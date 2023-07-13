Thursday, July 13th, 2023

Summary: Another warm start to the day, likely continuing to break records for the low temperatures. Yesterday we tied our record for the afternoon high. However, I believe we will get close but miss the record. Which, I won’t complain about. The forecast is not completely dry as rain showers are already across the region early this morning. We will keep the chance for a stray, non-severe shower through Saturday as a cold front approached. A brief day will be possible on Sunday with temperatures below 100° as the high pressure shifts west before pushing back east and bringing with it triple digit heat.

Today: Sunny and hot with a chance in our heartland counties to see a passing shower. High Temperature: 106° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Cloud cover is expected to increase overnight with a few showers to start off Friday morning in our northern counties. Low Temperature: 80° Winds: S 10-15 MPH