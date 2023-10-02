Monday, October 2nd, 2023

Summary: We have a big change up ahead, temperatures will remain into the 90’s before our first real taste of Fall arrives in the form of a cold front. Expect cloud cover to increase by the lunch hour with a few showers making it to our western counties by later this evening. Heading into the back half of the week we have a pattern change with an increase in rain chances.

Today: Mostly sunny with warm temperatures as cloud cover moves by the afternoon. High Temperature: 90 ° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy tonight with a chance for light isolated showers into Tuesday morning. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH