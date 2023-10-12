Thursday, October 12th, 2023

Summary: starting off Thursday with partly sunny skies across the big country, cloud cover will decrease into the afternoon allowing temperatures to climb. Although no wind advisories are in place as of this time, south-southwest winds could make travel difficult for those traveling on west/east roadways. A cold front moves in overnight into early Friday morning as winds will still hold strong through Friday. Behind the front expect drier, cooler air. Heading into the weekend, dust off that light sweater into the early mornings with lows in the upper 40’s low 50’s. By the middle of next week we could start to see temperature climb into the mid 80’s with rain chances increasing.

Today: Partly sunny skies clearing through the afternoon leaving behind breezy and hot conditions. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S/SSW 15-25 G 35 MPH

Tonight: Cloud cover will retreat but you can expect clear to mostly clear skies Low Temperature: 64° Winds: SSW 10-15 G 25 MPH