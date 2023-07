Friday, July 28th, 2023

Summary: Well we have god news and bad Temperatures today are they coolest they will be in the coming days ahead. Remember I’m just the messenger, but there is a silver lining to this

Today: Plenty of sunshine with some VERY light showers to start the end of the week. Overall plenty of sunshine with triple digit heat. High Temperature: 101° Winds: MPH

Tomorrow: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 76° Winds: MPH