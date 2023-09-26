Tuesday, September 26th, 2023

Summary: This week will feel a bit like groundhog day. Our weather pattern is staying mostly consistent with temperatures into the 90’s through the week, weekend and into next week. However, our last super moon of the year is set to arrive Friday night! With a partial solar eclipse across the big country into the middle of October.

Today: Plenty of sunshine with temperatures feeling warmer than average. High Temperature: 92° Winds: ENE 5 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear and calm. Low Temperature: 68° Winds: E 5 MPH