Friday, September 29th, 2023

Summary: Temperature are staying into the mix of the 90’s (inset f.r.i.e.n.d.s intro song) with a bit of a light breeze as cloud cover increases heading into the weekend. The back-half of next week looks promising with cooler weather and increasing rain chances.

Today: Plenty of sunshine with a few upper level clouds by the afternoon with a light breeze. High Temperature: 94° Winds: MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear allowing for a perfect view of the last super moon of the year. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: MPH