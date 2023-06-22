Thursday, June 22nd, 2023

Summary: Following those overnight storms, things have slightly calmed down across the region however, a few showers continue as of early this morning. Although, we are not out of the ballpark just yet with at least a few chances for severe storms out west near Coke and runnels counties. Then Friday morning we will see a few morning showers with some potential for severe weather on Friday night which could likely see an increase in storm potential. Following that, we will swing back and forth between cold, warm and dry fronts.

Today: Mostly sunny with a few morning showers across the region fizzling out. High Temperature: 95° Winds: E 10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear with a few showers, some strong showers will be possible towards the southeast. Low Temperature: 74° Winds: SE 10 MPH