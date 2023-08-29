Tuesday, August 29th, 2023

Summary: Well… we landed something in the rain bucket, even if it was only 0.01″ of an inch. Temperatures this morning giving us those fall-like feels perfect for those indulging in the PSL life. Temperatures will remain near seasonal with values almost all below 100°. Then heading into Thursday we will see those temperatures rebound into the triple digits as warm as 104° by Labor day. However, we are going to be watching a low in the GOM for a chance to benefit from some cloud cover and isolated rain showers.

Today: Sunny skies with a few isolated evening showers dwindling before sunset. High Temperature: 96° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Seasonal, calm, mostly clear night ahead. Low Temperature: 70° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH