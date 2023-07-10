Monday, July 10th, 2023

Summary: Heat advisory until 8pm today as a heat dome continues through much of the lone star state, this due to a strengthening high pressure ridge at mid levels. Then add a moisture surge with chances for storms to occur. This means it’s still hot… still humid now only with rain chances.

Today: Sunny and humid with a heat index of 105°. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSW 5 -10 MPH

Tonight: A mcs swings forth a line of storms starting this evening with a chance to see the main bulk arrive in the key city between 9pm-3am. Low Temperature:77° Winds: SSE 5-10MPH